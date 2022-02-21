Jumpstart your graphic design education with this discounted course collection

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

You don’t have to be a working graphic designer to utilize graphic design software. In fact, small business owners, influencers, marketers, and just about anyone else can benefit from some basic graphic design skills. Maybe you want to create a brand logo, or a flyer for your band’s upcoming gig, or cute graphics for your Instagram Stories covers. Understanding the fundamentals of design, as well as the key software involved, can make those projects easier.

You can jumpstart your graphic design education with this Complete Graphic Design Masterclass, which includes six courses and over 150 lessons. It kicks things off with the very basics, like color theory, composition rules, and grid systems so you’ll have a solid foundation to start out with. From there, learn the software that every graphic designer must know: Photoshop. Learn how to utilize all of the functions of the Adobe app to create original designs and advertising tools like logos, business cards, flyers, and more. You’ll discover different branding techniques, as well, instead of developing just one singular style. Finish up the course load by learning the fundamentals of Adobe Illustrator and InDesign.

Each course is taught by Khalil Ibrahim, a chief design officer and WordPress expert who’s currently running the Design Academy Online. He’s taught over 200,000 people graphic design and former students say his teaching style is engaging, fun, and simple to understand.

The Complete Graphic Design Masterclass retails for $1,200, since you’ll gain lifetime access to six courses and over 150 lessons that you can work through completely at your own pace. But, for a limited time, you can get the full package for just $19.99.

