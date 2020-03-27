June Shannon: Daughters Flaunt Final Results of Plastic Surgery!



Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughters Anna and Jessica underwent cosmetic surgery to totally revamp their looks.



Now, after ample recovery time, they’re showing off the results on social media. Take a look:



Earlier this month, just a short while before hospitals began to discourage elective surgery in the face of the pandemic, Anna and Jessica got surgery.



Anna Cardwell elected to get her smile whitened and some breast implants, now that she is divorced and dating again.



Jessica Shannon wanted to shed some weight and whiten her own smile, as she has aspirations of becoming a plus size model.



Now, on social media, the sisters are flaunting the results.



“Finally I get to share photos of my makeover journey,” Anna Cardwell writes the in the caption beside this pic.



She continues: “And introduce you to all the great doctors and beauty professionals who worked on me to make me beautimous!!”



Anna’s results speak for themselves, as she how has considerably more volume to her bust.



This isn’ta bout whether other people preferred her breasts before or after. This is about a much-desired confidence boost.



Anna had less surgical work done than Jessica did, so she could afford to splurge a little more in the realm of dentistry.



She had multiple veneers put in, upper and lower, where Jessica just had upper veneers put in.



As for showcasing the people who made it all possible on Instagram, there’s a reason for that.



But first, let’s take a look at Jessica’s glow-up!



“I’m excited to share with y’all my makeover team that worked on me and really made a big difference in my life,” Jessica Shannon writes.



She adds: I’m still losing weight [every day] and I feel great!!”



While the liposuction procedure removed a lot of fat tissue from Jessica, that was only part of the equation.



To help her reset her diet, she received a gastric balloon that forcibly limits her food intake.



The results are that her figure is much closer to the figure that she wants to have.



As we mentioned, since she had more work done on her torso than Anna did, she did have to do a little less when it came to her teeth.



She got veneers installed on her upper teeth.



Her lower teeth were treated with a laser whitening process to make them shine.



Jessica and Anna were walking in their mother’s footsteps, getting surgical glow-ups.



Also like Shannon, they agreed to document every step of the process — presumably for a hefty discount, at the very least.



That’s the only reason imaginable for them to show every step of the process, discuss it so directly, and showcase the team of experts.



It’s a smart move, for those famous enough to make for a good advertising opportunity.



Of course, June herself has recently demonstrated that all of the surgery in the world is not a permanent solution … not if you give up.



Last year, she embarked upon a very public downward spiral, selling off everything that she owns, and endangering her life.



Addiction is dangerous. A fixation on a troubled man with his own problems is dangerous.



Hopefully, Anna and Jessica will be able to enjoy a brighter future than June.