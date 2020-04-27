June Shannon Ghosts on Rehab Promise in Heartbreaking Family Crisis Episode



On Mama June: Family Crisis, June Shannon’s family struggles to cope with her drug use and downward spiral.



This latest episode featured June acknowledging that she wanted rehab and was ready … which made things so much more heartbreaking.



Part of the most recent episode of Family Crisis dealt with Alana Thompson’s schooling plans.



She had been homeschooled by her mother, and there were questions about whether she technically qualified to be in her age group.



(Can you imagine her humiliation if she had to enter the school system a year behind in order to catch up?)



Fortunately, the school decided that she qualified as a high school freshman, and she was thrilled.



But Alana was not the only one preparing to enter an institution that will improve her life.



June and Geno were infamously filmed after Geno, presumably under the influence, plowed the SUV into the garage door of June’s house.



The reality star came out of the house wearing a see-through gown and nothing else to coax him out of the car, with great difficulty.



The damage to the house is infamous, and can be seen repeatedly in the episode clip that we have included in this post.



But that story almost had a happy ending, because June contacted production after ages of silence, and expressed her desire to go to rehab.



From Not To Hot production even made arrangements for June, and was prepared to drive her there.



We even see the process as production drives



Then, the production coordinator emerges from the vehicle, knocks on June’s door, and waits.



The camera repeatedly looks to the window of June’s bedroom.



The view alternates between the window, the front door, and the busted garage door.



There is no sign of movement from within the house.



If June and Geno are even there, they were clearly hiding until production left and June had missed her flight.



Everyone had been consciously making an effort to limit their expectations.



Last time that June had entered rehab, Geno had signed her out days later, and the two were arrested a short time after.



But this time, June had been the one to reach out, indicating that she truly wanted to get batter.



And besides, rehab could help with her drug charges.



So why in the world didn’t June, who wanted to go to rehab, go through with it?



Doe Doe, her sister, spells it out.



In her opinion, Geno was worried that a sober June would no longer fund his lifestyle — including drugs.



Worried about losing his meal ticket, Doe Doe theorizes, he must have talked her out of rehab.



June’s fear of losing Geno was also what stopped her from accepting rehab during her previous intervention.



This time, Lauryn reacts with frustration, scolding herself for getting her hopes up.



She is afraid to tell Alana because she will be crushed, but her husband, Joshua Effird, encourages her to tell the truth.



At the end, the family grappled with the scandal after Alana pretended to snort cocaine, with Lauryn fearing that she could lose custody.