Junglee Rummy Sets New Records with Its Superstar Tournament Series

NEW DELHI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –Junglee Rummy, the most trusted rummy site, has added yet another feather to its cap with its Superstar Tournament Series, which had a whopping big prize pool of ₹30 crores, making it India’s biggest online rummy tournament of all time. With a grand finale prize pool of ₹4.29 crores given away in the tournament, Junglee Rummy now holds the official title of offering the biggest tournament prize pool on a single day in the whole online rummy industry in India. The biggest rummy superstar turned out to be Katariya Parbatbhai from Gujarat, who won the grand first prize of ₹1.28 crores.

A Glorious Stage for Rummy Superstars

The Superstar Tournament Series was a 71-day-long rummy celebration that began on 21st November 2021 and concluded with the grand finale on 30th January 2022. In the two months of competition, a staggering 3.72 lakh players from all over the country participated in the tournament to secure positions on the leaderboard and win prizes. Out of these, 1.79 lakh players won exciting cash prizes from the grand prize pool by showcasing their rummy skills.

To make the tournament most exciting, competitive and rewarding, Junglee Rummy introduced badges and missions for the very first time, which players could redeem for instant cash. By giving away attractive rewards to players every step of the way, the platform has established itself as a pioneer in hosting the biggest and best rummy tournaments in the country.

A Grand Finale Indeed

Katariya Parbatbhai from Gujarat became the ultimate superstar of the tournament by winning the grand finale and taking home a massive cash prize of ₹1,28,88,231, the biggest first prize ever given in the online rummy industry in the country. Katariya entered the Superstar grand finale qualifier by paying an entry fee of just ₹5600 and went on to win from the grand prize pool of ₹4.29 crores. The next top 2 winners — Anant Kumar Gupta from Jharkhand and Shafik Hasan Khan from Uttar Pradesh — won ₹42,96,077 and ₹17,18,430, respectively.

With the Superstar Tournament Series, in which Junglee Rummy also made the records of holding the highest-value finales in a month by giving away ₹8 crores in cash prizes and the highest-value finales in a week by giving away ₹6.6 crores, the platform has taken it up a notch higher and made a name for itself when it comes to setting new milestones and leaving no stones unturned to provide rummy lovers with the best possible gaming experience.

About Junglee Rummy

Junglee Rummy, the most trusted rummy site, has more than 35 million registered users who play online rummy regularly on the platform. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with wonderful features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24X7 customer support, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to providing the most enjoyable online rummy experience.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005574/Junglee_Rummy_Logo.jpg

