Junior League of Fort Worth Launches Organization's First Digital Museum

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Junior League of Fort Worth has launched the first digital museum within the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. to preserve over 90 years of serving their community.

The story of how they impacted Fort Worth unfolds through online exhibits, image galleries, a timeline and more.

Through a partnership with the digital preservation experts at HistoryIT , details from decades of projects completed by the women’s charitable nonprofit can now be accessed via a fully searchable, interactive digital experience. The story of how the organization has impacted and shaped the greater Fort Worth area unfolds through online exhibitions, image galleries, a dynamic timeline and more.

“The Junior League of Fort Worth is thrilled to partner with HistoryIT to launch our Archives Site. We have been serving the Fort Worth community for over 90 years and we wanted to maintain our organization’s ‘memory’ even with our designed annual turnover,” said Elizabeth Knuckley, President of Junior League of Fort Worth. “By taking the time to explore our organization’s history and share our story, we are both investing in the retention of our internal knowledge and externally increasing awareness of our impact on the Fort Worth community.”

Visitors can explore the history of Junior League Fort Worth’s support of popular local events, including Mayfest , the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition . HistoryIT’s digital preservation process and proprietary software ensure that digital museum patrons can also easily access perhaps lesser-known projects, such as the Sunshine Special , the Women’s Haven of Tarrant County and Camp Sanguinity .

“We are honored that the Junior League of Fort Worth has entrusted us with saving their history. Through their stories of service you can see the history of the booming metropolis unfold. As the city grew, so did their efforts to support it. It’s truly a unique vantage point from which to explore Fort Worth,” said Kristen Gwinn-Becker, Founder & CEO of HistoryIT.

To learn more about the history of the Junior League of Fort Worth in their newly launched digital museum, please visit juniorleaguefw.historyit.com .

About Junior League of Fort Worth

Founded in 1929, The Junior League of Fort Worth, Inc. (JLFW) is a charitable nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Today, the JLFW consists of nearly 2,000 members and is part of the Association of Junior Leagues International which constitutes one of the largest, most effective volunteer organizations in the world. For more information please visit www.juniorleaguefw.org.

About HistoryIT

HistoryIT gives history a future. We offer a comprehensive set of services and software that enable any organization to transform archival materials, from whatever state they are in, into a 21st-century digital collection.

