Jurassic Park (1993) 5/5 Popcorns. . An adventure 65 million years in the makin…

Jurassic Park (1993)

🍿 5/5 Popcorns.

.

An adventure 65 million years in the making.

I’ve watched this film because ever since childhood, I’ve always been fascinated by dinosaurs. And I wasn’t wrong with this film being the best movie about dinosaurs as it was a masterpiece by Steven Spielberg! Based on Micheal Crichton novel of same title, Jurassic Park is a science fiction, adventure and thriller movie that I’m sure an achievement movie on its own and will definitely be loved by kids and adults even up to this day.

I think the reason for the success of the film and its unforgettable feat were the great storyline which was partly written by the original novelist himself, great performances by the casts and great special effects, of course! Those dinosaurs that lived millions of years ago seems to be so alive and real!

Another contribution to its success was the right balance of its themes of adventure, suspense, thriller, science fiction and drama. It even got a lesson to impart about containing life vs. scientific manipulation. I’m not surprised that it spawned 5 sequels over the years because of its success. And I won’t be surprise if its popularity among us won’t fade in time it is simply now a classic dinosaur movie.

.

