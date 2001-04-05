Jurassic Park 3 (2001) 4/5 Popcorns. . Something unexpected has evolved. This …

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Something unexpected has evolved.

This third sequel of one my favorite franchise from Hollywood maybe nowhere near the first Jurassic Park but for me it is better than the second sequel in terms of story, characterizations and dinosaur themselves. Spinosaurus takes over as the main dinosaur and villain in this third film over Tyrannosaurus Rex which is a bit of disappointment for me as I’m used to the T. Rex as the main dinosaur. But it was quite understandable since it is a good opportunity for Spinosaurus to be introduced to the world as it was recently being discovered and explored in paleontology world. But do not fret, there’s still the element of suspense and thrill that we are used to Jurassic Park series especially with the Velociraptors scenes and being introduced flying Pterosaur scenes.

It was nice gesture to bring Dr. Alan Grant back played again by Sam Neill and a few scenes of Dr. Ellie Sattler played again by Laura Dern to please us fans. What also makes it interesting were the additional characters are not annoying like from the previous characters of Jurassic Park 2. The story was entertaining and watchable despite there’s a minor comic scene for me in the airplane crash attack scene. The sense of adventure and suspense was still there and I like that it ended open for future sequels.

