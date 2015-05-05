Jurassic World (2015)

🍿 5/5 Popcorns

.

The Park is Open.

The long wait for this popular science fiction dinosaur thriller sequel was worth it! Better story, better direction and a bunch of great acting performances results one of the best movie of 2015! Of course the dinosaurs we’re still the star of the movie and the signature thriller of this film franchise is still there – something that the fans surely miss since Jurassic Park 3. But what made Jurrasic World successful was the careful outline of the story it will tell to the movie audiences. The effects, acting and cinematography come next. I’m also delighted to observe and to note that a lot of sequences, scenes and dialogues in this film gave nods and references to the first Jurassic Park. For fans, remember, two siblings visiting the park, old park building, jeepneys and gadgets, original Jurrasic Park shirt and Dr. Wu? Jurrasic Park fans will surely love this movie! I’m a self confessed fan of this movie franchise and this film has just indulge us everything about Jurassic Park.

I honestly expected a lot on this sequel that took years to happen. As a superfan, I prefer to call this film Jurrasic Park 4 instead with the “world” since the story starts years after the third sequel. But the word “world” on it seems catchy for the return of a movie that dominated the worldwide audiences. And it does! And I wasn’t disappointed by this sequel! As I said, the long wait was worth it. Maybe the downside I saw in this film is just giving further background explanation of the main characters in the film in which the film presented a shallow part of their background and history. Maybe further explanation in a next installment, perhaps?

But nonetheless, Chris Pratt, Dallas Bryce Howard, Ty Simpkins and Nick Robinson gave commendable acts in this movie. It took more than 10 years for this movie sequel to happen but Jurrasic Park proved that the long wait and hiatus gave them enough preparation to dominate the world of cinemas again. This is a highly recommended science fiction thriller and adventure movie!

.

🎬 Let me know what you thought about this film in the comments section.

Source