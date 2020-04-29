Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow condoles Irrfan Khan’s death, says ‘he found beauty in pain’



Irrfan Khan in a still from Jurassic World.

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. The news of his demise has left not only Indian film fraternity aghast but also Hollywood filmmakers like Colin Trevorrow and Ava Duvernay.

Trevorrow, who directed Khan in his international outing Jurassic World, shared a happy photo of the actor from the movie Angrezi Medium. Along with it, he wrote, “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing.”

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): An actor whose brilliance made everything better

Irrfan Khan made appearances in a few Hollywood films including Jurassic World, Inferno, Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire among more.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ava Duvernay claimed to be a fan of Irrfan and felt he is “Gone too soon.” Sharing a monochrome photo of the actor, she wrote on Twitter, “A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films.”

A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films. pic.twitter.com/aA9RAjsxSl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Celebrities mourn the demise of Irrfan Khan

Calling Irrfan, ‘one of the greatest actors’, Riz Ahmed tweeted, “Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us.”

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

“Devasted that brave @irrfan khan sadly lost his battle. We had planned to work together and he spent a day at my house discussing our script before he fell ill. I mourn today for one of India’s hugest talents and the worlds greatest actor. RIP baijaan and thank for your amazing work and legacy. 🙏😇💕😢 #irrfankhan,” filmmaker Gurinder Chadha wrote while sharing a throwback photo with Irrfan.

Irrfan Khan was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday following a colon infection. However, the actor’s health deteriorated, and he breathed his last on April 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd