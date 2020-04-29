‘Jurassic World’ Movie Director Mourns at the Death of Irrfan Khan, Here’s What He Tweeted 

Ace actor Irrfan Khan’s demise is very shocking as he passes away at an age of 53, which is an untimely one. He was diagnosed with the rare cancer in the year 2018. Many heartfelt condolences have been offered to the actor.

Irrfan Khan was a part of one of the biggest hit of Hollywood movie Jurassic World in the year 2015 . He did play a vital role under the direction of Colin Trevorrow.

Trevorrow took to his Twitter handle and expressed his feelings and grief about the news .

Colin Trevorrow shared a pic of Irrfan Khan on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing.”

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

In Jurrasic World, Irrfan Khan played the role of Simon Masrani.Apart from Irrfan the other cast starred Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Vincent D’Onofrio.

From all the Bollywood celebs to small screen stars , everyone has tweeted about the great actor and how joyful he was even after fighting the deadly war with his ailment.

Khan’s last film Angrezi Medium was released this year in March. He was a gem of a person and will always be remembered for his work and humble personality.

