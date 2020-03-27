Jurgen Klopp left emotional after healthcare staff sing Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll never walk alone’



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes COVID-19 pandemic will set an example of unity in the coming years.

Hailing the message passed by the NHS staff, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was moved to tears by the footage of them swaying their arms and singing the club’s anthem ‘You’ll never walk alone’. An emotional Klopp also hoped that this will unite people to remain strong in the ongoing pandemic.

In his first interview after the Premier League’s suspension, Klopp said discussing problems such as when football would resume or if Liverpool would win the title would be ’embarrassing’ at such a time.

“It’s extraordinary. I think yesterday I was sent a video of people in the hospital just outside the intensive care area and when they started singing You’ll Never Walk Alone I started crying immediately. It’s unbelievable. But it shows everything, these people not only work but they have such a good spirit,” Klopp was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“They are used to helping other people; we need to get used to it because usually we have our own problems and stuff. But it’s their job, they do it day in and day out. They bring themselves, if you want, in danger because they help ill, sick and seriously handicapped people, so I couldn’t admire them more and appreciate it more,” he added.

The German also believes that this pandemic would leave a positive legacy among the people and will set an example of unity in the coming years.

“In the future, in 10, 20, 30, 40 years, if we look back and the conclusion is that this was the period when the world showed the biggest solidarity, the biggest love, the biggest friendship or whatever, that would be really great. So in the moment when you go through a phase or a period like this it’s not possible to see that, especially not for the people who are ill, but there will be a point in the future, a moment in the future when we look back and hopefully then we can see it like this. Because that’s the solution for it – we all have to be disciplined, we all have to work together, we all have to take care of each other and that’s the solution for this problem.”

He added: “There are so many people out there that have much bigger problems so it would feel really embarrassing to myself if I was to talk about my ‘problems’ – I have the problems every person in the world has in the moment. That’s the lesson we learn in this moment. Four or five weeks ago it looks like a lot of countries thought: ‘That’s our problem, that’s our problem, that’s our problem, we have a problem with them’ and stuff like this. Now nature shows us we are all the same and we have all the same problems in the same moment, and we have to work together on the solution. There is nothing good in that situation apart from maybe what we can learn from that.”

