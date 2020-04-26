Just 10 new cases of coronavirus are recorded nationally

Australia recorded just ten new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said today.

The figure marks a dramatic turn-around from the peak of 460 new daily cases on 28 March.

As of 8am on Monday, the national case total was 6,716, with 83 deaths.

Australia appears to be successfully flattening the curve of the infection rate, encouraging two states to ease lockdown restrictions from Monday

From the peak of nearly 5,000 active cases on April 4, Australia had just 1,175 on Sunday.

It comes as Queensland and Western Australia move to relax restrictions and elective surgery is resumed across the nation.

The WA government announced on Sunday that it was increasing its two-person limit on non-work activities to 10, provided people adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

Picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise are back and couples can now have five more people at their wedding.

But other restrictions related to restaurants, play equipment and travel bans remain in place.

Premier Mark McGowan said: ‘The changes are sensible and reasonable, and are designed to provide a high value social impact.

‘Western Australians have done such a great job so far, although these changes are small, I hope it will be of benefit to many Western Australians – they deserve it.’

WHAT YOU CAN DO UNDER THE EASED RESTRICTIONS QUEENSLAND (from Friday): – Go for a drive (within 50km of home) – Ride a motorbike, jet ski or boat for recreation – Have a picnic – Visit a national park – Shop for non-essential items WESTERN AUSTRALIA: – Non-contact recreational activities such as picnics, fishing, boating, hiking and camping – Ten people allowed at weddings and ten-person limit remains for funerals – Outdoor personal training up to ten people, provided groups adhere to social distancing

On Sunday Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced residents will finally be freed to go for a drive, sit at the beach, have a picnic, visit a national park and shop for non-essential items from midnight on Friday after weeks of restrictions.

Drivers must remain within 50km of their home.

In the Northern Territory national parks will be open from noon on Friday.

States and territory leaders say there is no fast and easy way to return to a ‘pre-coronavirus’ norm.

Pub bosses are discussing a raft of rules to minimise social contact – including bans on communal items like pub buzzers, water jugs and plastic laminated menus.

With a vaccine yet to be developed, the Australian Hotels Association said a ‘new world order’ should be expected when pubs open their doors again.

‘They [pub owners] are thinking about anything that people touch – water jars at the end of the bar, those laminated menus, the buzzer,’ the association’s NSW chief executive officer John Whelan said.

Australian National University microbiologist Peter Collignon last week told Daily Mail Australia pubs and hotels may not return to normal until September – although they could re-open under strict conditions in July.

Which surgeries are now allowed? Certain categories of elective surgery resumed on 27 April across the nation • IVF • Screening programs (cancer and other diseases) • Post cancer reconstruction procedures (such as breast reconstruction) • Procedures for children under 18 years of age. • Joint replacements (incl knees, hips, shoulders) • Cataracts and eye procedures • Endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures

Sign-in and sign-out procedures to maintain contact tracing and a 50 per cent capacity limit at venues are among those measures being discussed by hospitality industry leaders.

The implementation of a staggered return to work could also reduce the risk of transmission on buses – accompanied by a ban on standing and preventing passengers from sitting next to each other.

Globally, there are now more than 2.9 million cases of coronavirus, including at least 203,307 deaths.

The pandemic is still raging in the United States and swathes of Europe, while a handful of countries who thought they’d seen the worst of it have now reported a second wave.

In response, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has doubled down on his insistence Australia’s borders would stay closed for the foreseeable future.

But he said an arrangement with New Zealand is a logical first step in lifting restrictions, and then Australia could turn its attention to other nations within the region that are enjoying the same success.

‘You could look at an arrangement with New Zealand given they are at a comparable stage as we are in this fight against this virus,’ he said.

Mr Dutton said it was very hard to see how Australia could open up its borders with other countries like the United States and United Kingdom at this point in time, given the lay of the land overseas currently.

‘That will be sometime off,’ he said.

HOW PUBS AND CLUBS COULD RETURN TO BUSINESS Ban on plastic laminated menus and pub buzzers Seated sections only at live music events Maximum 50 per cent capacity to prevent transmission Customers to be temperature checked on entry Sign-in, sign-out procedure for patrons at bars, pubs and restaurants to maintain contact tracing