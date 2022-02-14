JUST IN: NIN verification service portal fully restored, says NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC’s) national identification number (NIN) verification service portal has been fully restored, TechEconomy.ng can report.

Kayode Adegoke, NIMC head of corporate communications, announced the development in a statement on Saturday night.

Over the past couple of days, the portal breakdown has affected telecommunication companies, banks, and government agencies such as the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), who rely on the service to verify the NIN of their customers before attending to them.

Coincidentally, NIMC’s NIN portal was restored same day that the Galaxy Backbone (GBB) Limited announced the restoration of its services on the customers’ environment.

Galaxy Backbone (GBB) led by Professor Mohammad Bello Abubakar, Managing Director/CEO, is a digital Infrastructure and Shared Services provider and an agency under the Federal Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (Nigeria).

Meanwhile, the NIMC’s statement reads:

“The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is pleased to announce that the National Identification Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) portal, which went down a few days ago due to maintenance by one of the Commission’s network service providers of its infrastructure, has been fully restored,” the statement reads.

“Consequently, customers and service providers can now take full advantage of the two verification platforms – Tokenization and NVS – which are both effective for verification and authentication of the National Identification Number.

“NIMC extends its profound gratitude to the general public and partners for their support during the NVS downtime and use of the tokenisation platform.

“The Commission will continue to come up with innovative identity management solutions to enhance its capacity to deliver on its mandate.”

