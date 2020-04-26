Just like Shilpa Shetty, here’s why dosa is the perfect protein-packed breakfast option for you | The Times of India
For all the vegetarians who complain about missing out on proteins with their morning meal, fear no more. Dosa batter is made of fermented rice and black urad dal, which is an essential lentil. Pulses and lentils are super-rich on proteins, amino acids and give the body all the needed nutrition. If you want your dosa batter to be healthier, consider experimenting with ragi, oats or buckwheat.
