Just TWO new cases are announced in NSW overnight – as five new coronavirus hotpots are declared

New South Wales has recorded just two new cases of the coronavirus, the lowest number in seven weeks.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state on Monday sits at 3,004, with no new deaths recorded since a sixth resident of a western Sydney aged care home died on Saturday.

Of the state’s total number of confirmed infections, 2,227 have recovered.

Nationally the number of coronavirus cases has reached 6,716, with 83 deaths.

The number of tests for the virus in NSW has also more than tripled in the past week and the state’s chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant announced on Monday five new hotspots where testing would be prioritised.

Those areas are Lithgow, the Blue Mountains, Hornsby, Lane Cove and the Northern Beaches – adding to the existing 10 hotspots across NSW.

‘While anyone across the state is urged to come forward with respiratory symptoms, we will also be naming those hotspots on a weekly basis where we want to have particularly enhanced testing,’ Dr Chant told reporters.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian praised the rise in the state’s testing rate and urged anyone who thinks they may have coronavirus symptoms to get tested.

‘In the last 24 hour batch of testing, we had 4,400 people come forward and get tested. That’s excellent, given for the same period last week, it was only 1300,’ she said.

‘Even if you have mild symptoms or if you have come in contact with someone with the virus, it is very important that you get tested.’

Dr Chant said the two new cases stemmed from overseas travel and a close family contact – not through community transmission.

Australia appears to be successfully flattening the curve of the infection rate, encouraging two states to ease lockdown restrictions from Monday

An 82-year-old resident of Newmarch House in Caddens – where almost 50 people have been infected with the coronavirus – died on Saturday, operator Anglicare Sydney said.

The man’s death brought the NSW COVID-19 death toll to 36.

The Anglicare aged care facility is the state’s largest ongoing cluster, with some 31 of the almost 100 residents having been infected as well as 17 staff members.

Testing ‘hotspots’ for the coronavirus in New South Wales Lithgow Blue Mountains Hornsby Lane Cove Northern Beaches Blacktown Canada Bay Cumberland Goulburn Inner West Liverpool Parramatta Ryde Randwick Waverley

Eight new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in NSW on Sunday and there were fewer than 800 active coronavirus cases in the state, with most being treated at home.

Among the new cases on Sunday was a medical worker at Nepean Hospital who had not been in contact with patients for 48 hours before symptom onset.

On Saturday, an aged care worker at Catholic Healthcare Bodington in the Blue Mountains also tested positive for coronavirus but had not contacted residents within 48 hours of showing symptoms.

Some 20 residents have tested negative to the virus.

Australia recorded just ten new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Health Minister Greg Hunt (pictured) said today

It comes as Queensland and Western Australia move to relax restrictions and elective surgery is resumed across the nation.

The WA government announced on Sunday it was increasing its two-person limit on non-work activities to 10, provided people adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

Picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise are back and couples can now have five more people at their wedding.

Two walkers laugh on Burleigh beach on Sunday morning. Queenslanders will be able to relax at the beach in groups of two when eased restrictions come into play at midnight on Friday

But other restrictions related to restaurants, play equipment and travel bans remain in place.

Premier Mark McGowan said: ‘The changes are sensible and reasonable, and are designed to provide a high value social impact.

‘Western Australians have done such a great job so far, although these changes are small, I hope it will be of benefit to many Western Australians – they deserve it.’

Under the eased restrictions, outings are limited to members of the same household or an individual and one friend. Pictured: a couple doing boxing training in Burleigh on Saturday

WHAT YOU CAN DO UNDER THE EASED RESTRICTIONS QUEENSLAND (from Friday): – Go for a drive (within 50km of home) – Ride a motorbike, jet ski or boat for recreation – Have a picnic – Visit a national park – Shop for non-essential items WESTERN AUSTRALIA: – Non-contact recreational activities such as picnics, fishing, boating, hiking and camping – Ten people allowed at weddings and ten-person limit remains for funerals – Outdoor personal training up to ten people, provided groups adhere to social distancing

On Sunday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced residents will finally be freed to go for a drive, sit at the beach, have a picnic, visit a national park and shop for non-essential items from midnight on Friday after weeks of restrictions.

Drivers must remain within 50km of their home and can only go out with members of the same household.

While our states and territories are all in discussions about when and how to lift lockdown orders, there appears to be an unspoken agreement that there is no fast and easy way to return to a ‘pre-coronavirus’ norm.