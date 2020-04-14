Justice Dept. Voices Support for Church’s Drive-in Services Despite Virus Orders

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department lent its support on Tuesday to a Mississippi church that was penalized for holding drive-in services in defiance of a local order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and said that the order was applied unevenly and infringed on the congregants’ First Amendment rights.

“Even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in a statement.

While the Temple Baptist Church in Greenville, Miss., is relatively small, the Justice Department’s support is in keeping with Mr. Barr’s aggressive defense of religious freedom and assertions that Christianity is core to American democracy. Mr. Barr has said that he believes the nation needs a “moral renaissance” and that Judeo-Christian values are key to a functioning society.

In a so-called statement of interest, the Justice Department said that it was supporting the Temple Baptist Church in its lawsuit against Greenville and its mayor, Errick Simmons. The city imposed fines of $500 and citations last week on anyone who attended a midweek service where parishioners stayed in their cars to listen to music and a sermon on the radio, according to the lawsuit, but allowed residents to visit drive-in restaurants. The city has since withdrawn the fines.