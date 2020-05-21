“Justice League: The Snyder Cut” Is Coming To HBO Max, And Here Is Why This Is A Really Big Deal

Yes, this movie has an origin story as complex as the ones of the superheroes who appeared in it.
I think anyone who saw 2017’s Justice League will agree that the movie was, well, not great and really failed to deliver the film that DC fans had longed for.
And in case you didn’t know, there is a bit of a long backstory as to why the movie was a mess. Originally, Zack Snyder — who had directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — was brought onboard to direct Justice League.
Zack shot the movie throughout most of 2016, and in early 2017 delivered a first cut of the film to Warner Bros. that was about 2 hours and 20 minutes long.
Now, it’s important to note that the two-hour-plus version was not the cut that Zack wanted — his version of the film was almost four hours long.
However, both Warner and Zack agreed that the first cut of the movie needed a lot of work.
Sadly, Zack’s daughter, Autumn, committed suicide in March of 2017, and he, understandably, decided to step away from working on the post-production of Justice League to be with his family. Warner then brought in Joss Whedon to finish the film.
But Joss had a different vision for the film and he made extensive reshoots throughout the summer of 2017.
Joss reportedly reshot most of the film — with the theatrical cut of the movie only containing a small fraction of what Zack had shot.
Justice League was not only critically panned, but also angered fans of the franchise, who felt that Joss should have delivered Zack’s vision for it. It was not long after the film’s release that fans took to Twitter to ask Warner Bros. to release the “Snyder Cut” of the movie.
And by the second anniversary of the release of the film, even the stars of Justice League were asking for the “Snyder Cut” to be released:
Zack himself officially confirmed in December 2019 that the cut of the film did indeed exist in its entirety and was not just the initial rough cut he delivered to Warner.
All of that takes us to last night, when after an online screening of Man of Steel, Zack dropped the bombshell news that the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League was in the works and that it would air on HBO Max next year!!!
Obviously, this news had both the fans (who had long asked for it)…
…and the stars of the film very excited, as the “Snyder Cut” was finally going to see the light of day:
This is also huge news even if you’re not a fan of the franchise, as it is rare in Hollywood that something like this happens. Now, there is a reason it’s going to take a while for it to finally be released. The “Snyder Cut” does not have any special effects added to it.
And as the Hollywood Reporter points out, it isn’t just finishing the special effects, but they will also need to score the movie and they might have to bring back the actors to record additional dialogue. It will also reportedly cost about $30 million to complete.
Another big question is how this will be released — will it be just one almost four-hour movie, or will it be released as one-hour weekly chapters?
Either way, it looks like we finally have JUSTICE for Justice League.
