Justin And Hailey Bieber Got Super Blunt About Their 2016 Breakup And How She Learned To Trust Him Again
“How do you think you regained that trust and confidence in me?”
Justin and Hailey Bieber have a new show on Facebook, The Biebers on Watch, where they give fans an intimate look inside their married life together. And in today’s premiere episode, the two spoke frankly about their 2016 breakup, and the trust issues Hailey had to deal with as a result.
Now, in case you didn’t know, Justin and Hailey first dated and broke up four years ago. The cause of their split has never been confirmed, but in recent interviews, Justin has said he warned Hailey he was “not in a place to be faithful” when they first started dating:
Because I was at the point where I’d done that in the past and I just was like honest with her I was like, “I’m not in a place to be faithful,” and all this sort of stuff that I wanted to be but I just wasn’t there yet.
And since getting married, Justin has been open about the work he’s done to stay faithful to Hailey, even using his Instagram Story to shout out a self-help book about “building an affair-proof marriage.”
All of that brings us to today, when Justin and Hailey took a boat ride around a lake, and filmed themselves having a candid conversation about their breakup.
“How do you think you regained that trust and confidence in me?” Justin asked Hailey. “Because, at the time, there was so much hurt and there was so much pain. What got you through that?”
“I think that one thing that’s really important is that from the time where you and I ended — and not on good terms — I was on my own essentially. I didn’t just throw myself into a relationship.”
Hailey said that, after their split, she went through a “grieving” process:
I really let myself feel the emotions I was feeling. It feels like grieving, it is grieving actually. You feel like you lose someone you really, really love and care about.
Hailey added that she was ultimately grateful for the breakup, as it gave her time to focus on herself and her career, and date other people.
“By the time we got back together, I felt like I experienced enough,” she told Justin. “I met a lot of different people, I hung out with different people. I had experienced other people where I was like, ‘I’m cool if I never speak to another human again, another guy again.’ It didn’t matter to me. I felt like I knew what I wanted.”
And Hailey revealed the reason she felt like Justin was finally ready for a relationship:
Obviously we have a lot of mutual friends…They would tell me that you were really working on yourself and doing really well. They had been really impressed with how you were living your life, and you were trying to, you know, keep to yourself.
“You weren’t on any, like — if I am allowed to say this — you weren’t on any fuckboy shit anymore.”
“Forgiveness too,” Justin added. “There was a lot of forgiveness that you needed to have towards me. And vice versa. We both had made mistakes.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!