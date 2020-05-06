Justin and Hailey Bieber share video of ‘sanctuary’ at Ontario home | CBC News

Stratford-born Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic at their home in Puslinch, Ont., and recently shared a video with fans.

In the video, the two get in a small motorboat and head out onto Puslinch Lake.

“Would you say this is one of the most peaceful places that you’ve been?” Justin asks Hailey.

Hailey nods and says, “This is our sanctuary.”

Bieber then reflects on growing up in Stratford and how he used to go fishing there. The couple also talk about being married and their relationship. The two were married in September 2018.

The video is posted on Justin Bieber’s Facebook page and through Facebook Watch and will be part of a series, according to the synopsis. It says there will be new videos three times a week and the two will “open up their home and marriage to offer an exclusive look at their life through a series of intimate conversations and activities with famous friends and family.”

Bieber bought a mansion on Puslinch Lake in August 2018. Bieber said during the Stronger Together concert that he and Hailey had been in quarantine in Canada.

Bieber also announced on his Facebook page that on Friday he will release a song with Ariana Grande called StuckwithU.

Proceeds from sales and streaming of the song “will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation,” his post said.