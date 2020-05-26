Justin and Hailey Bieber Threaten to Sue Plastic Surgeon Over TikTok Videos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are threatening to taking legal action against a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon over claims he made about the supermodel on TikTok.

In a cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, attorneys for Justin and Hailey accuse Dr. Daniel Barrett of using her “name, image and likeness” to “commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.” He is also accused of using “copyrighted protected lyrics” from Bieber’s song “Sorry” in his video.

As seen in the TikTok video, Dr. Barrett shows two photos of Hailey taken years apart and says, “Pay special attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I’ll tell you what I think. I think it’s physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture.”

In addition to rhinoplasty, he suggests Hailey has undergone a skin tightening procedure, jawline contouring, genioplasty and gotten filler in her cheeks and lips.

The Biebers’ legal team state in the cease and desist letter, “These flagrant and conscious infringements of our Clients’ rights constitute a number of violations including, without limitation: misappropriation of name, likeness, image and persona for commercial purposes, misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, dilution, and interference with our Clients’ contractual obligations to third parties.”

They warn Dr. Barrett that he is subject to “statutory damages for each willful infringement” and demand that he issues a public statement retracting his claims about Hailey and remove all posts containing unauthorized reference or materials belonging to the A-list couple.

Dr. Barrett, however, is standing by his remarks and keeping the TikTok video online—for now at least.

He tells E! News in a statement, “The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and to educate people about plastic surgery. The purpose of the video was not to disparage Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was to share my opinion about the procedures that I believed she may have had done based on photos alone. This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion.”

Just last week, Hailey, 23, spoke out against an Instagram account that posted photos documenting her physical evolution through the years.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” she wrote online. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face so If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

E! News has reached out to Hailey and Justin’s camp for comment.