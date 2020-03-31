Justin Bieber Blesses Fans With A Shirtless Performance From His Home In Canada — Watch

Music festivals have been put on hold, so Justin Bieber provided the next best thing: an online concert! He performed ‘Changes’ while isolating with Hailey Baldwin in Canada.

Justin Bieber, 26, distracted fans who are mourning a postponed Coachella. He hopped onto an Instagram Live session on March 30 — shirtless — and proceeded to serenade his viewers with “Changes.” It was an appropriate song to perform amid the world’s current circumstances. “Some days I move like water / Some days I burn like fire / Some days I wanna push further / Some days I wanna do nothing,” Justin sang in the opening verse, reflecting how many are feeling as they are forced to quarantine indoors to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Justin even supplied his own music by playing on the keyboard, reminding fans of his many musical talents! He rocked a brown furry ushanka (a Russian winter hat), which also reminded his viewers that he and Hailey Baldwin, 23, are no longer in Los Angeles. The married couple fled to Justin’s chilly home country of Canada amid the virus outbreak! The lovers arrived in Canada just in time before the U.S.-Canada border closed on March 18.

“Justin and Hailey are treating this time together as almost like a Honeymoon. They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are praying together and he is singing her songs, and they are just being close and trying to pass the time anyway they can.” Our source even added that this current living arrangement is “working out great because they have so many outlets,” so “if they want to go online to treat their fans they will do it” — as Justin proved on Monday!

Justin's shirtless bod has been causing quite a commotion lately! It was a shirtless photo of the Biebs that his ex, Selena Gomez, 26, allegedly "liked" and then "unliked" (along with one other throwback photo) on March 29. Fans suspected a hacker was behind the fishy Instagram activity, though.