Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s New Baby Timeline Revealed Now That He’s Cancelled His Tour

Justin Bieber teased that the couple were thinking about babies ‘next season’ in a Nov. Instagram post, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they aren’t in a rush!

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, are approaching their two-year wedding anniversary this fall, but aren’t planning for a baby just yet! “Justin and Hailey have expressed to those close to them that they’re not anywhere near trying for a baby right now,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s probably three-plus years away still. They feel it’s not in God’s plans right now, but eventually, they’d love to have a baby,” the insider added.

The couple is currently surrounded by kids in quarantine via Justin’s younger siblings, including baby sister Bay, 1, brother Jaxon, 10, and sisters Jazmyn, 11, and Allie, 12, via his dad Jeremy Bieber. “They both love kids and Hailey really enjoys seeing Justin with his younger siblings,” the source also said, referencing the couple’s current quarantine spot in Ontario, Canada. “[A baby is] in the cards, but not anytime soon. They’re really focusing on building a strong marriage right now,” the source concluded. Justin and Hailey’s relationship — which they’re currently documenting via Facebook’s The Biebers On Watch appears to be stronger than ever in quarantine — and they’ll have plenty of more quality time on their hands now that Justin’s Changes tour is cancelled.

The “Yummy” singer teased that he had future babies on the mind in a sweet post celebrating Hailey’s 23rd birthday on Nov. 22. “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way,” he gushed, including two stunning wedding photos from their South Carolina nuptials in Sept. 2019. “next season BABIES,” he added at the end pf the caption. Although the pair celebrated with a ceremony and reception last fall, they legally tied the knot a year prior at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018.

Speculation also swirled that Hailey might be expecting after Justin included the sound of a baby cooing on his Changes track “All Around Me.” The sound briefly appeared at the end of the track, and fans were convinced that it was an easter egg for a bigger announcement! “@justinbieber and @haileybieber are pregnant. That’s my guess. At the end of All Around Me, there’s a baby sound. That can only mean one thing…. Biebs is about to be a dad,” one fan declared. It turns out the song was a red herring after all!

While Justin and Hailey aren’t planning for a pregnancy of their own quite yet, the duo are months away from welcoming their new niece via Hailey older sister Alaia Baldwin, 27! Stephen Baldwin‘s eldest daughter recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Andrew Aronow this August. Congrats to the Baldwin clan!