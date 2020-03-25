Justin Bieber ‘Looks Fresh as Hell’ Post-facial Done by Wife Hailey Baldwin

Singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are evidently making the most of their quarantine time together. Recently, the Yummy singer shared a selfie on Instagram to flaunt the beauty regime, courtesy his wife.

As Bieber uploaded his post-facial look, he wrote, “Love you guys so much. PS – Hailey just gave me a facial”. Soon wifey adorably replied in the comments saying, “And that skin looks fresh as hell”.

Bieber and Hailey are currently in self-quarantine in the former’s hometown. “They plan on socially distancing themselves. In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still. They plan on staying there until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives,” People quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, the Intentions singer posted a picture with his wife, where the couple was seen sharing a sweet kiss. In the image shared by Canadian songster, we saw the lovebirds dressed in winter outfits and ski goggles.

In his caption, he addressed Hailey as his ’Quarantine partner’.

Prior to this, the Baby singer posted a TikTok video showing how the couple is spending time indoors. The clips showed them grooving to Lil Jackie‘s 2018 number Slidegang.

Bieber has taken it in his responsibility to spread awareness over the necessity of isolating oneself to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Coronavirus and is sharing relevant posts on social media.

