Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun Both React To Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Comments About ‘Stuck With U’

Just a few hours after Tekashi 6ix9ine accused Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber of buying their #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, both singers have now responded.

Ariana issued a long statement about how she nor her team would ever do such a thing to buy that spot and claimed that getting #1 records was not her priority.

Now, Justin and Scooter Braun, who manages both musicians, have responded to the claims made by 6ix9ine.

“You never have to stand alone so let me be clear,” Scooter replied to her Instagram, adding he would always stand by her side. “Only domestic streams are counted for a domestic chart. If someone is counting their total they aren’t counting correctly.”

He continued, “Two…We never disclose our sales until end of week. That is called strategy and is and always has been our policy. Three… Nielsen and billboard rules state clearly one credit card can only buy max 4 copies. Anything above that the entire amount gets thrown out. They review that. All must be confirmed. Which is was. No one should discredit your amazing fan base with lies.”

Scooter does say that there was an investigation, but it wasn’t about which song was in what spot.

“Four…Yes there was an investigation this week but it was into a video that had 6 times the amount of paid bot activity than the normal video,” he explained. “That video was not ours.”

He added to his comment, “Ariana thank you for being so humble. Others should do the same.”

