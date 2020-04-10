Justin Bieber Under Fire for Talking About His Privilege While Discussing People in Need

Justin Bieber is facing a lot of backlash on social media right now after he talked about his privilege during an Instagram Live session.

The 26-year-old singer was joined by his wife Hailey Bieber and their friend Kendall Jenner while going live in front of thousands of fans.

“How blessed are we to be able to like… a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. You know, they look at us and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at, so it’s like, you can’t feel bad for the things we have. But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important,” Justin said.

Kendall agreed with Justin and said, “[We’re] so blessed. I think about it all the time.”

Watch the video clip below and click inside to see the reaction.

Click inside to read what people are saying about the video…

Read some reactions to the video below.

Thank god they’re “acknowledging” us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed — joshua (@joshcharles_21) April 10, 2020

As someone who has made a career out of being an idiot online, PLEASE know there is a time and place to act a fool and now is not it!!!! — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 10, 2020

kendall said hold on let me open up a cold can of pepsi — Ethan Harvey (@ethanharv) April 10, 2020

Why can’t they just be satisfied with a sourdough starter like everyone else instead of taking to social media for this nonsense — Jeffrey PrEPstein (@alcoholicgay) April 10, 2020

God I really hope this is the end for people riding absolutely worthless celebrities — z (@zfaiar) April 10, 2020

I cannot take it anymore with celebs and influencers making COVID comments. Maybe just be a human — you are not an expert. Shut up and bake banana bread and stay home. — Seth Travis (@sethtravis) April 10, 2020

A fine demonstration of talking about literally NOTHING meaningful while speaking non-stop for 25 seconds. Ladies and gentlemen — LoveinTheseEyes (@LiuYilong1) April 10, 2020