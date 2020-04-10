Justin Bieber Under Fire for Talking About His Privilege While Discussing People in Need

Justin Bieber is facing a lot of backlash on social media right now after he talked about his privilege during an Instagram Live session.

The 26-year-old singer was joined by his wife Hailey Bieber and their friend Kendall Jenner while going live in front of thousands of fans.

“How blessed are we to be able to like… a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. You know, they look at us and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at, so it’s like, you can’t feel bad for the things we have. But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important,” Justin said.

Kendall agreed with Justin and said, “[We’re] so blessed. I think about it all the time.”

Watch the video clip below and click inside to see the reaction.

