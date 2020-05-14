Justin & Hailey Bieber Open Up About Their Adult Acne Struggles

Hailey Bieber gives husband Justin a spa treatment while isolating at home during the latest episode of The Biebers on Watch.

During the new episode, the young married couple open up to each other about their personal struggles with adult acne.

Hailey noted that her adult acne started when she started taking birth control.

“Actually, within the last year, I started getting a little bit of, like, onset adult acne too from my IUD because I’d never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little out of balance,” she recalled. “But for me, my spot was my forehead…it would be, like, a little pattern.”

Justin opened up about his own struggles, sharing that he had “always thought—when I was starting to get acne a little bit ago—I would breakout if I got super stressed but it would never stay. But now it’s like, you now, like, so cystic and it’s, like, bubbly and it won’t go away.”

He added that having the breakouts and noticeable acne “definitely bugs me. I wear a hat a lot more, which then probably makes it worse but I mean who likes acne? It’s the worst/.”

Justin went on, “It’s the worst for your self-confidence because, like, you know, especially because all of these filters on Instagram, you know, people are like looking perfect with their skin and you feel like that’s reality. But in reality, a lot of people probably have bad skin.”