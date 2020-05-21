Jimmys Post

Justin Lacko’s ex Anita Barone-Scott shares photos of their newborn

Justin Lacko’s ex Anita Barone-Scott shares photos of their newborn

Justin Lacko’s ex Anita Barone-Scott shares sweet photos of their newborn baby after she gave birth earlier this month

By Caleb Taylor For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Love Island Australia star Justin Lacko and his ex-girlfriend Anita Barone-Scott welcomed a son together earlier this month. 

And on Thursday, Perth-based model Anita shared two sweet photos of the newborn child with her Instagram followers.

In the pictures, the new mother cradled the bundle of joy in her arms.

Mother and son! Justin Lacko’s ex-girlfriend Anita Barone-Scott (pictured) showed off intimate photographs of her cradling their baby Leo to Instagram on Thursday

Anita styled her blonde hair up for first photo, and showcased her stunning features by going makeup free. A second pictured showed her looking tired.

‘Instagram vs reality,’ she captioned the post, adding the hashtags #motherhood, #newborn, #newmum, #realitycheck and #postpartum. 

The adorable baby was snuggled up to his mother’s chest in the images. 

'Instagram VS reality,' she captioned the photograph, adding the hashtags motherhood, newborn, newmum, realitycheck and postpartum

‘Instagram VS reality,’ she captioned the photograph, adding the hashtags motherhood, newborn, newmum, realitycheck and postpartum

Justin announced the child’s birth on May 16, sharing a photo to Instagram of the infant wrapped in a cosy grey blanket. 

‘Welcome to the world, Leo Jace Barone-Lacko! Born 11 May 2020,’ the reality star wrote in the caption.

He added: ‘How I will treasure you forever. My love for you is unconditional.’ 

Precious: 'Welcome to the world Leo Jace Barone-Lacko! Born 11 May 2020,' Justin captioned a photo of his son looking cosy in a grey blanket earlier this month

Precious: ‘Welcome to the world Leo Jace Barone-Lacko! Born 11 May 2020,’ Justin captioned a photo of his son looking cosy in a grey blanket earlier this month

Justin had announced Anita’s pregnancy on Instagram back in November.

He told his 125,000 followers: ‘LIFE! I can’t believe this is happening but it’s the best news to hear and I am very excited to share with you all that I’m going to be a daddy.

‘Here’s to celebrating my last year of my twenties and becoming a daddy in 2020.’  

Co-parents: Justin and Anita announced they were expecting a child together in November

Co-parents: Justin and Anita announced they were expecting a child together in November

He later explained on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he and Anita had broken up after dating on and off for five years.

‘You know you can’t force something that’s not really meant to be there,’ he said of the demise of their romantic relationship.

‘I have all the support in the world, and she’s beautiful, and I adore her. But I just think that this situation where it is now is probably the right thing for both of us.’

Split: Justin and Anita (pictured) broke-up after dating on-and-off for five years

 Split: Justin and Anita (pictured) broke-up after dating on-and-off for five years

Source link

admin

Related News

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *