Justin Timberlake Ranks His Own Discography on ‘Hot Ones’ – Watch! (Video)

Justin Timberlake is ranking his own discography!

The 39-year-old superstar made an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, which debuted on Thursday (April 9).

On the Season 11 finale of the show, Justin took on the spicy wing challenge with host Sean Evans, in which he talked about his essential Memphis dining experiences to the first time he heard the “Cry Me a River” beat.

He also talked about the iconic Saturday Night Live skit, “D–k in a Box,” as well as his first time meeting Marilyn Manson.

Later on, he ranked his own discography around the 25 minute mark – from debut Justified, to FutureSex/LoveSounds, to The 20/20 Experience, to Man of the Woods. You might be surprised at his ranking!

Watch Justin Timberlake‘s Hot Ones and check out the album ranking reveal inside…



Justin Timberlake Cries a River While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Justin Timberlake Ranks His Albums

1. FutureSex/LoveSounds

2. Justified

3. The 20/20 Experience Pt. 1

4. Man of the Woods

5. The 20/20 Experience Pt. 2