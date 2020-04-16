Justin Timberlake Responds To Britney Spears' Dancing To His Song on Instagram





Justin Timberlake approves of Britney Spears rocking out to his song “Filthy”.

Shortly after the 38-year-old pop star shared the video, Justin wrote a comment on the post.

“😂🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” he posted.

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!!,” Britney had written in the caption of the video. “Great song JT ✨ !!!!”

If you missed it, Britney was seen posing and twirling around the the song, and a few moments later, uploaded an additional video of the footage.

Check out his comment and the new video below!

