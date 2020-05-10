Justin Timberlake Shares a Sweet Message for Wife Jessica Biel on Mother’s Day
Justin Timberlake is paying tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel, on Mother’s Day.
The 39-year-old Man of the Woods singer posted a sweet tribute to the 38-year-old actress on Instagram on Sunday (May 10).
The two have one son together: Silas, 5.
“My love…you continue to keep me in complete awe every day. This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!! Happy Mother’s Day, ya 🦊!!⠀HUZ,” he wrote.
