Juvenile drops summer anthem ‘Vax That Thang Up’

This summer we’re vaxxed and waxed baby, and Juvenile is spreading the good word with a vaccine-themed remix of his 1998 party anthem “Back That Azz Up.” BLK, a dating app for Black singles, produced the PSA in an effort to boost vaccination rates among young people.

Mannie Fresh reprises his role (with a pro-vaccine twist), rapping “Girl you can be the queen / after quarantine / we could meet up at the spot and we can do the thing.” In lieu of Lil Wayne’s “Drop it like it’s hot,” hip-hop legend Mia X sings, “If you wanna smash some dude named Scott, go, go, go get the shot.” And Juvenile returns with a remixed hook, shuffling white CDC vaccination cards while rapping about herd immunity.

Dating apps have been promoting COVID-19 vaccination hard. To encourage people to get the shot, the White House partnered with nine dating apps earlier this year to offer incentives for fully vaccinated users. Tinder, Hinge, BLK, and other dating app users can gain access to premium features if they’re fully vaccinated, and can filter matches by vaccination status. According to data from OkCupid, touting one’s vaccination status makes a profile more likely to garner matches and spark messages.

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” said Juvenile in a press release. “We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

Listen to Juvenile. Vax that thang up.