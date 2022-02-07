Kahnawà:ke collaborates with global gaming giant Entain

KAHNAWAKE, QC, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) is pleased to announce a new commercial relationship with Entain plc: listed in the top 100 publicly traded companies on the London Stock Exchange and one of the largest sports betting and gaming groups in the world. Entain has acquired AVID International Inc. which provides B2B services to the Sports Interaction (SIA) brand. The SIA website is operated by Mohawk Online, an entity that is licensed by the Kahnawà:ke Gaming Commission and the Jersey Gambling Commission.

“Today’s announcement is something to be proud of” said Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer. “It clearly shows the confidence that another ‘blue chip’ company has in our ability to conduct business at the highest level. Entain is not just successful, it is a global leader in the gaming world. With this new relationship, we fully expect to build our market share and create benefits for both Kahnawà:ke and Entain.”

Mohawk Online is wholly owned and operated by the MCK as a socioeconomic initiative. Revenues generated by Mohawk Online have been regularly reinvested back into the community and allowed for initiatives, such as the Kahnawà:ke Economic Relief Measures Fund, which has financially assisted persons during the current pandemic. The acquisition by Entain is expected to be a tremendous boost to the Sports Interaction brand, and another leading example of Kahnawà:ke’s place as a top player in the interactive gaming scene.

While Kahnawà:ke has long been a jurisdiction that paved the way for Internet gaming, the road has not always been easy.

“We’ve had to work for everything we have,” continued Grand Chief Sky-Deer. “Entain has chosen to work closely with Kahnawà:ke, as we have one of the most established and well-respected jurisdictions in the world. However, recognition in Canada continues to be a challenge. For example, we are still fighting for a carve-out for First Nations in Canada’s C 218 gaming legislation as well as in Ontario’s ‘conduct and manage’ modelled iGaming project. Recognition on the international stage – such as today’s announcement, exemplifies the excellence of Kahnawà:ke’s igaming industry and is yet another instance of why we (Kahnawà:ke) need to have access to, and be full participants in the Canadian gaming industry. We cannot and will not accept being shut out by the old boys club.”

Although Entain has made the decision to apply for licensure with iGaming Ontario for other brands under its umbrella, Mohawk Online and Sports Interaction will continue to be licensed under Kahnawà:ke jurisdiction.”

Today’s announcement follows several recent successes in the field of economic development and self-sufficiency by Kahnawà:ke. These include last year’s major agreement with Hydro-Québec to assist in providing green energy to New York City and, more recently, the launch of a wind energy partnership between Kruger, Inc. and Kahnawà:ke Sustainable Energies that began producing and selling electricity last week.

About the Mohawk Online socio-economic initiative:

Created as a socio-economic initiative in 2016, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke launched Mohawk Online as an economic venture that would return revenues back to the community. Generated revenues to date have provided for: operational costs to be appropriated to the Kahnawà:ke Fire Brigade, the Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center, the Kahnawà:ke Youth Center, the Kahnawà:ke Library, and several other grassroots organizations and initiatives; allocation of funds for investments; the creation of the Kahnawà:ke Economic Relief Measures Fund, which provided financial assistance community members during the COVID-19 Pandemic; and, support for community development projects such as facility and equipment upgrades for the Sports Complex, Splash Pad, Elderly Snow Removal, Minor Sports and Recreation, and bus shelters. Additionally, Mohawk Online has provided assistance to the Ratiwannahní:rats Mohawk Immersion Program, Karihwanó:ron Mohawk Immersion, Kateri Memorial Foundation, Onake Paddling Club, Dreams Take Flight, with plans to provide assistance for the new Cultural Center/Museum/Theatre project.

