Kaia Gerber, 18, Shares Pic Of Her Broken Arm While Modeling Green Bikini — ‘Had A Little Accident’

Ouch! Kaia Gerber revealed she injured her right arm in quarantine as she sported a light blue cast and a sexy green swimsuit.

Kaia Gerber, 18, broke her arm! The model shared two new photos to her Instagram account confirming the injury on Saturday, May 16 and it looked painful. “Had a little accident but i’m okay!” Kaia captioned the mirror selfie, revealing her right arm in a baby blue cast. In the next, she shared an X-Ray of her fractured bone, which appeared to be close to her wrist. While she didn’t share how, exactly, the injury occurred, broken arms usually require a cast for around 6 weeks to properly heal.

The Marc Jacobs Daisy model looked incredible as she posed in front of her wood staircase, showing off her runway-ready body in an olive green two-piece bikini. The revealing swimsuit featured a sexy push-up top and low rise bottom, amplifying her insanely toned tummy and hips. Kaia was still rocking her blonde highlighted hair, which illuminated in the light as she snapped the photo as she appeared to go makeup-free.

Kaia’s 5.6 million followers and celebrity friends immediately expressed sympathy in the comments, including fellow model Delilah Hamlin, 21. “Did u fall down those stars r u ok?” Lisa Rinna‘s daughter asked, referencing the staircase behind Kaia. “Those stairs are certainly daunting,” Delilah added. Lisa also exclaimed, “Oh no!!!!!” along with a red heart, while model Martha Hunt revealed, “Oh no! i had one too.” Ellen Pompeo, Rachel Zoe, Lily Aldridge, Alexander Wang, Georgia May Jagger, and more A-Listers also left sweet comments for the Malibu High alum.

A broken arm will likely put a wrench into Kaia’s fitness routine, which we imagine is a strict regimen for any model! Just two weeks ago, she rocked a dark beige workout look by Hailey Baldwin go-to SET Active. Kaia once again showed off her perfect figure in the matching crop top and yoga leggings as she snapped the pic inside her closet.