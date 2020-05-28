Kaia Gerber dances with joy as she gets her cast removed after ‘little accident’ led to injured arm

She revealed her baby blue arm cast nearly two weeks ago after breaking her wrist.

Kaia Gerber looked overjoyed in an Instagram photo posted Wednesday as she celebrated getting the cast removed.

The 18-year-old model wasn’t totally healed yet, but she was able to switch it out for a smaller, less restrictive cast.

On the mend: Kaia Gerber danced in a parking lot after getting her cast removed Wednesday in favor of a smaller model. ‘Got my elbow back!’ she wrote on the Instagram snap

Kaia did her dance in a parking lot in Los Angeles while dressed in a casual all-white outfit.

She had a button up white shirt undone at the bottom to revealed her toned tummy, along with a pair of white jeans and baby blue and navy sneakers that complemented her newly removed cast.

The 5ft9in brunette beauty was also careful to wear a respirator mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the original cast, she wore a small yellow fiberglass cast that gave her more freedom of movement.

‘Got my elbow back!’ she captioned the snap.

Ouch: Kaia debuted the cast on May 16, in a mirror selfie showcasing her svelte figure in an olive two-piece bathing suit

Snapped: She also included an X-ray revealing the fracture

Kaia debuted the cast on May 16, in a mirror selfie showcasing her svelte figure in an olive two-piece bathing suit.

‘Had a little accident but i’m okay!’ she wrote at the time.

She also included an X-ray revealing the fracture.

Afterward, she updated her 5.6 million Instagram followers on how she was surviving in quarantine without the full use of her right arm.

Preparing: She updated her fans on how she was holding up with the cast, like when she sat in the pool and read ahead of a book club chat with Emily Ratajkowski

Not flexible: Her modeling commitments didn’t go away with the cast, so she filmed a funny video of herself trying to spray her perfume with her injured arm

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber prepared for her Instagram book club chat with Emily Ratajkowski by catching up on her reading with an e-reader at the pool while keeping her cast elevated on a pillow.

Her modeling commitments didn’t just go away because she was injured, so Kaia played it to her advantage and filmed a funny video of herself trying to spray her Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume despite not being able to bend her arm toward herself.

On Tuesday, she tried her hand at painting, which seemed to go well enough just using her left hand.