Kaia Gerber Reveals the One Thing She Continues to Wear Daily in Quarantine

Kaia Gerber is keeping one thing consistent in quarantine.

The 18-year-old model revealed to Allure that while she’s taken a “pretty big break” from her makeup and skincare regimen amid the global health crisis, she still wears one thing on a daily basis: Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume.

“I’ve been wearing [the fragrance] since I was 12 or 13. I put it on — even though I’m not leaving the house — because it keeps me sane and makes me feel like I haven’t [strayed] too far away from my normal routine,” she revealed.

“[Daisy] was my first fragrance…it’s fresh and feminine-smelling and just brings me back to the best times of my life.”

