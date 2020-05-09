Kailyn Lowry: Forget Chris Lopez, I Got a New Man!

But despite all that, it looks like she’s gone and landed herself a new guy, just in time for her third trimester.

We’ve seen her go through quite a few relationships during her time on Teen Mom 2, and none of them have been successful.

Kailyn Lowry … well, bless her heart, she just hasn’t been very lucky when it comes to her love life.

1.

Here We Go

If you’ve been keeping up with Kailyn over the years, then you know her relationship history — and you know it’s not great.

2.

Memories

She and Jo had their fair share of issues, and things got pretty nasty during her marriage to Javi.

3.

Dang

Then Chris Lopez came into the picture, and it’s just been an absolute disaster ever since.

4.

Making Friends

They went to college together and they were friends first, but obviously things got extra friendly at some point, and in the fall of 2017, she became pregnant with his child.

5.

Oh No

The only problem was that he already had a girlfriend. Or, well, that wasn’t the ONLY problem, but it was definitely a pretty big one.

6.

A List

Other problems included his complete lack of interest or empathy towards Kail and their unborn child, his alleged abusive tendencies, her apparent obsession with him … you know, completely normal and definitely not terrifying stuff.

7.

Nope

She tried and tried to get him involved in her pregnancy, but he just wasn’t having it. He did manage to show up to the hospital when she gave birth and he stuck around for a few weeks after that, but then things got bad.

8.

Yikes

It was around this time that Kail has claimed he became violent — she said that he broke a window in her home and that he even broke in the back door when all her kids were home.

9.

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

She’s also said that he wasn’t around for their son, Lux, too often, and obviously their co-parenting relationship was essentially nonexistent.

10.

A Miracle

But around Lux’s first birthday, Chris came around. They managed to plan his party together, and it looked like they were ready to give love a chance.

11.

Surprise!

It didn’t last.

12.

Why Though

So they started this whole on-again, off-again thing, but even when they were off, she was still super into him.

13.

Oh Honey

She said that that he was the only guy she ever really loved, she kept bringing up the idea of them having another child together, and she even told her kids that they might get married. She had it bad.

14.

Baby Number Four

And then late last year, she got pregnant. He tried to deny it at first (a great sign, right?), but eventually it came out that the baby was his.

15.

Uh Oh

You know what else came out? That the very month she got pregnant, he was arrested twice for domestic violence charges. She also obtained a protective order against him.

16.

Fair

She’s been open about what a tough time she’s been having emotionally during this pregnancy, and we can’t say we blame her.

17.

Um

Still … we don’t know if throwing a brand new guy into the mix is the best way to deal with these tough emotions.

18.

Oh

But it looks like that’s exactly what she’s doing!

19.

Interesting!

Here’s a photo Kailyn posted yesterday on her Instagram story — as you can see, she wrote “My baby brought me foooood.” You can also see that she tagged someone in the photo.

20.

HMMM

And this is the guy she tagged.

21.

The Facts

He’s not very active at all on Instagram, but Kailyn has liked all the photos he’s shared since February of last year.

22.

Girl No

Including his most recent photo, one he posted last month of his two children — one being a tiny little baby. She commented on that one with heart emojis and everything.

23.

So Many Questions

So what’s going on? Is this her new boyfriend? Does this guy already have a wife or a girlfriend? Is she homewrecking? Seriously, what’s happening?

24.

Don’t Get It

Well, according to Kailyn, it’s all a joke.

25.

… Ha?

Someone shared a screenshot of the post where she called this guy “my baby,” and she commented with “Knew this would happen, y’all fall for everything.”

26.

It’s All Coming Together

There are also some screenshots of some direct messages with Kailyn going around — in those, she wrote that “him and his dad are my contractors. Literally nothing going on.”

27.

Clearing It Up

She said that he had a girlfriend, and she was the one who made the food in the photo.

28.

Over It

“I’m just gonna let them think whatever at this point,” she added. “I literally can’t do anything without being a hoe lol.”

29.

Mystery Solved …

So there you go! She’s not dating this guy, she’s not involved with him romantically whatsoever, that’s it.

30.

… Almost

And sure, it doesn’t really make sense that she’d call him “my baby,” like it’s not funny. It could also be considered disrespectful of his girlfriend who was kind enough to give her the food in the first place.

31.

So Many Possibilities

So is she lying? Was she just trying to make Chris jealous? Do a lot of people call their contractors their babies, is that a new trend or something?