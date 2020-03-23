Kailyn Lowry Meets With Gender Selection Doctor: My Next Child WILL Be a Girl!



As you’ve probably heard by now, Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.



And in a development that reminds us it’s possible to flip a coin and get the same outcome ten times in a row, Lowry is once again expecting a boy.



Many fans assumed that Kail would be heartbroken by the news, as she’s spoken openly about her desire to raise a daughter.



In a recent Instagram Q&A, however, Kail revealed that she’s thrilled with the prospect of raising another boy.



Although she also admitted that she took steps to ensure that she would be having a girl.



When fan asked if Kail was “annoyed” that her fourth child isn’t a girl, Lowry insisted that that’s not the case.



“I’m not annoyed, LOL!” Lowry exclaimed.



From there, however, Kail admitted that she met with a gender selection specialist and discussed her options.



“But I did talk to my doctor about gender selection [at] my last [appointment],” she revealed.



At this point, it’s too late to do anything about the gender of her fourth child, and we believe Kail when she says shes’s excited about welcoming another son.



“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” she wrote on Instagram after the gender was revealed.



But we also believe Kail is already thinking about having a fifth kid, and that this time, she might do whatever it takes to bring a little girl “into the mix.”



“Looks like baby No. 5 may have to happen as well,” one fan recently joked, as noted by In Touch.



“LMAOOO, starting five basketball team coming right up.”



“It’s OK, Kail, keep trying for the baby girl if you want,” another fan wrote.



“I would do gender selection at this point,” Lowry replied.



Of course, one think Kail has to consider is tha gender selection procedures do not come cheap, a fact that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently learned.



The couple discusses the possibility of working with a specialist to ensure that they have a boy on the current season of Teen Mom OG.



They back away, however, upon learning that the procedure would cost at least $18,000.



Obviously, the stars of the Teen Mom franchise are very well-off.



But 18 grand for a medical procedure that doesn’t guarantee the desired outcome.



That would lead just about anyone to think twice and consider letting nature run its course.