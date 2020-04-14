Kaithi: Ajay Devgn ropes in cousin Dharmendra Sharma to direct the Hindi remake? | Bollywood Life

Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn had given a big surprise to his fans by making an announcement of his film. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had confirmed that he will be doing the Hindi remake of Kaithi, originally directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Producer S.R. Prabhu had confirmed Ajay’s part in the film and revealed that he will be the leading hero of Kaithi’s Hindi remake. “We are thrilled to announce that @ajaydevgn will be playing the lead in @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorPic and @ADFFilms Hindi remake of #Kaithi. The film will release on February 12, 2021.@Shibasishsarkar #SRPrakashbabu @Meena_Iyer,” he had tweeted. Also Read – Tuesday Trivia: Did you know that Salman Khan had extended THIS gesture for his London Dreams team, making him the most Dildaar Khan ever?

Talking about the storyline of Kaithi, it revolved around a freed prisoner, who entrusted the responsibility to drive the cops to the nearest hospital after they were poisoned at a party. The Hindi remake of Kaithi is a complete action-thriller and it will be amazing to see Ajay back in his elements. And while the storyline will possibly not change in the remake, it seems the original director won’t be helming the Hindi version of Kaithi. If a Mid-Day report is to be believed, Ajay Devgn has roped in his cousin Dharmendra Sharma to direct his action-thriller. Also Read – RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer to feature a crucial cameo by THIS Malayalam superstar

A source close to the development said, “Since Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy, Ajay has trusted debutant director Dharmendra Sharma with the responsibility. The actor likes to give a platform to new talent. While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior saw Om Raut take charge, his next release, Bhuj: The Pride of India, too has a first-time director.” Also Read – Filmy Friday: This day that year — when Masti had taken a solid box office opening, paving the way for countless sex comedies

The source further added that Ajay Devgn was highly impressed with Dharmendra’s work as an editor on his last film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and this is the reason he decided to give him a big break. Ajay will probably make an announcement about this new development once this crisis ends.

