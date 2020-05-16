Kaitlynn Carter Posts Photo Taken By Ex Brody Jenner

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner might not be a couple anymore, but it looks like they’re still hanging out.

The 31-year-old blogger shared a brand new photo on her Instagram this week, where Brody is seen in the reflection, snapping the pic.

“reprised his role for the day,” Kaitlynn captioned the pic, tagging him on the image as the photographer.

Kaitlynn and Brody had started dating in 2014 and got married in a ceremony in Bali. However, just last August, the two had separated.

After their separation news broke, Kaitlynn started dating Miley Cyrus and they were soon photographed together on a tropical getaway.

Kaitlynn has been open about her relationships with both Brody and Miley.

“He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit,” she said of Brody, adding, “He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer.”

Check out the pic below: