Kajol Gave An Amusing Reply When A Fan Asked Her ‘Would You Marry Srk If You Didn’t Meet Ajay?’

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the King of Romance. And while the actor is known to have delivered a blockbuster with almost every actress in the industry, no one has ever come really close to recreating the on-screen chemistry that the actor shared with Kajol. From movies like DDLJ to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, this was a pair that went down in history, practically as the definition of romance.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan without a doubt are one of the most iconic on-screen pairs. The duo have time and again given some hits and are hailed for their on screen chemistry. With giving movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan etc., fans even say that the two are made for each other, even in real life.

Any movie that they’ve collaborated on has mostly been deemed to be a hit. The two, shared an electric bond on screen and a great friendship off-screen, and were the #couplegoals before any of the recent couples came along on social media. As fans, we want to see more and more of them on screen.

Anyway, last year during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Kajol was asked whether she’d have considered marrying SRK if she hadn’t met Ajay Devgn. And her answer had us going ‘what if’ all over again.

Kajol wittily replied, “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing?”

And there we were, imagining what would have happened if he did. But also, we don’t want this because we want SRK for ourselves. *wink*

Another user asked Kajol to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word, ‘Describe your best friend Shah in one word’.

To which she replied: “Iconic”

Indeed, he is iconic.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero and Kajol was last seen with Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

