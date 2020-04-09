Kajol Plans to Re-read the Books in Her Library During Lockdown

Bollywood actress Kajol is keeping herself busy these days with a special activity. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star recently posted a picture of herself with a book on Instagram. Through the post, she revealed her plans for the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress can be seen posing with Amish Tripathi’s mythological thriller Raavan: Enemy Of Aryavarta. She placed the book over her mouth and nose while clicking a selfie.

“Re-reading my library. Sorry I’m working! #pickabook #friendsforlife,” Kajol shared with her Instagram fam.

Author Amish Tripathi commented on the post by writing, “Hope you like Raavan (the book, that is!)” Kajol replied back, “Like them both.”

Kajol recently acted in a short film titled Devi. The multi-starrer was directed by Priyanka Banerjee and released on YouTube. The Ishq actress’ last Bollywood outing was in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She was paired opposite her husband Ajay Devgn in the movie that also starred Said Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

With the nation going through a lockdown for 21 days, most Bollywood stars have found some way or the other to spend their time. While some are busy cooking for their loved ones, others are sharpening their hobbies.

The 21-day lockdown that started on March 25 is likely to end on April 14. The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 180 people and infected at least 6000 people in the country.

