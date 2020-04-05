Kajol shares memes of herself, offers ‘tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period’

Actor Kajol entertained fans with memes of herself amid the three-week lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing different pictures of herself, she gave them some advice on how to stay sane during this time.

“Tips on how to stay sane during this lockdown period!” Kajol wrote, sharing a number of pictures on Twitter. Sharing a picture from an old photoshoot with a dog, she wrote, “Get pet-friendly, there is no proof of them spreading virus. Believe me they play the stress busters to boredom.”

“Discover new hobbies!” Kajol wrote, sharing a picture of her listening to records. She also shared a picture of herself and actor Madhuri Dixit taking a selfie together and wrote, “Stay connected with your friends through video calls.”

“Spend some quality time with the fam!” Kajol advised, sharing a picture with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

“Read it increases knowledge!!” she wrote, sharing a still of herself from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She posted a photo from the sets of her short film Devi, in which she was seen napping, and wrote, “Catch up on some sleep.”

Finally, Kajol shared a picture from a photoshoot and wrote, “Zip it and don’t spread rumours.” Fans responded, saying that this advice extends beyond the lockdown as well.

While Kajol’s statement could have been a generic one, it is likely that she was taking a jibe at recent reports about daughter Nysa’s health. It was reported that she rushed her daughter Nysa to the hospital when she showed symptoms of coronavirus after returning from her boarding school in Singapore last month.

Ajay earlier refuted the false speculation about Kajol and Nysa’s health on Twitter. “Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless,” he wrote.

Currently, Kajol and her family are in self-isolation at their residence in Mumbai. Last month, a day before the janta curfew initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she urged people to stay home in a video featuring her son Yug.

“We always say, ‘I wish I had the time to enjoy with my children and parents. I wish I had time and there was nothing else for me to do.’ Now, we have the time, and reason, as well. Guys, please don’t go out of your house tomorrow. Like our prime minister said, please remain indoors, for your country, yourself, your parents and your children. Wash your hands as much as you can and use hand sanitiser,” she said in the clip.

Kajol has also been sharing throwback photos and glimpses from her life in quarantine on her social media accounts.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in a short film titled Devi, alongside Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan, among others. While it received rave reviews, it was at the centre of a plagiarism controversy.

