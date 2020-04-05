Kalki Koechlin and daughter Sappho’s adorable click is all about ‘love at first smile’ | Bollywood Life

Kalki Koechlin is one of the new moms in town. The Dev D actress delivered her daughter, Sappho on February 7, 2020. Today, she has shared a picture where we can see Sappho in Kalki’s lap. Both mom and baby are soaking in the sunlight and the little one has the cutest smile on her face. The picture was clicked by her partner, Guy Hershberg and titled as ‘Love At First Time’. Kalki has been sharing Sappho’s pictures quite frequently on social media. After the birth of her first child, she thanked the whole staff who made her delivery a very smooth one. Also Read – BL Awards 2020: Rasika Dugal, Kalki Koechlin, Sakshi Tanwar: VOTE for the Best Supporting Actress in a Web Series

She announced last year in September that she was expecting her first child. She said in an interview, "This whole pregnancy for me has been so surreal but it has definitely played a number on my likes and dislikes! I've always loved watching movies of different kinds, but my choices have been fluctuating like crazy these last few months." The baby was born before Guy and she tied the knot. Kalki said on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show that both Guy and her family were quite unconventional as people and it did not bother them too much.

Kalki Koechlin opted for water birthing like Bruna Abdullah. She was sure that she wanted it the natural way and not via C-section. The actress said she would take medicines if needed but that was about it.

