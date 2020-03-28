‘Kamal Haasan home quarantine notice, needling by government’, says his party spokesperson

Hours after the ‘home quarantine’ notice was stuck outside the actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s old residence, the Greater Chennai Corporation removed the same saying it was done by mistake. However, party spokesperson is of the view that it is nothing but needling by the state government.

The Corporation has been sticking such notices outside the residences of all those who have returned from foreign countries where coronavirus had spread.

“Kamal Haasan has been in India since January this year. He has not travelled abroad. The building is now the party office of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). There was security. Without making any enquiries with the security, the officials had stuck the home quarantine notice at night and gone,” Murali Appas, spokesperson of the party told IANS.

According to him, should not the officials before sticking the notice enquire with the household about the condition of the person who had returned from overseas and also brief them about the precautions to be taken? He also said, the data as to the persons who had come from overseas should have the correct name of the traveller and not the name of others in the household. “With Kamal Haasan being within India, how can the Chennai Corporation mention his name in the ‘home quarantine’ notice that was stuck outside the building that was once his residence,” Appas wondered.

According to him, it is nothing but needling by the local government. Recently he was summoned by the police and questioned for several hours in connection with the accident that happened at the Indian movie shooting spot.

Couple of days back, Kamal Haasan in a tweet said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), he is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients. He also said he is ready to do this once the government gives the permission.

Meanwhile in a statement, Kamal Haasan said he has not been living in that building for the past few years and the party office has been functioning from there. “So, the news that I have been quarantined is not true. As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too,” Kamal Haasan said.

“My entire family has self-isolated. Mum (actress Sarika) is in Mumbai as well but in another apartment, Dad (Kamal Haasan) and Akshara (sister) are in Chennai but in separate houses. All of us had different travelling schedules and it didn’t make sense for us to isolate together. That’s the decision I feel people should make,” Shruti Haasan, the elder daughter of Kamal Haasan had told Mumbai Mirror earlier.

