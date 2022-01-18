Kanbar Digital Generates Over $500,000 in its First Quarter of Operation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Kanbar Digital LLC, is pleased to announce that after its first quarter of operation, the marketing agency has managed to generate more than $500,000 in revenue. A new marketing agency start-up, Kanbar Digital was founded by Khalil Kanbar.

Khalil Kanbar, founder and CEO of Kanbar Digital LLC, said, “I am delighted that the hard work the Kanbar Digital team has put in is paying off. We knew that opening a new marketing agency in these difficult times might be a challenge, but believe our high-grade services and dedication to providing every client with the very best outcomes have contributed to our success”.

Khalil has a strong marketing background. In the past, he has worked with high-profile clients such as Expedia, Adobe, Experian, HBO Max, and DoorDash.

Kanbar Digital LLC was started by Khalil Kanbar with aim of ensuring businesses of all types and sizes could successfully grow their marketing presence and achieve an increase in sales. The company offers a complete suite of marketing services that are tailored to meet the individual needs of each client. The effectiveness of their approach is demonstrated in their trading figures for the first three months of Kanbar Digital’s operation. With more than $500,000 revenue accrued during the first quarter of operation, it’s clear that Kanbar Digital has found an approach to marketing that works.

The types of services offered by Kanbar Digital LLC includes CRO, Amazon, email, e-commerce, local marketing, international marketing, digital PR, paid media marketing, social media marketing, and SEO strategies. Kanbar Digital works proactively and successfully with companies in every sector. The company has particular expertise in achieving marketing success for local, SaaS, e-commerce, B2B, and B2C businesses.

Kanbar Digital LLC can assist businesses at all stages of their operation. Kanbar Digital recognizes that marketing is a rapidly changing sector, with new innovations and ways of working constantly coming on stream. The company stays ahead of fresh approaches, presenting clients with fresh, exciting marketing solutions that are designed to put them ahead of the competition.

Through the provision of a holistic, multi-faceted marketing solution that employs a number of different techniques, Kanbar Digital provides companies with tailored marketing that’s geared to their specific requirements and aspirations. The company aims to put in place a marketing strategy that provides a solid foundation on which to build. As well as an initial marketing strategy to bring short-term gains, Kanbar Digital adds value by putting a longer-term strategy in place, consolidating early wins and providing a clear, sustainable pathway for future success.

Kanbar Digital LLC has a new website now available for all to see. Visit KanbarDigital.com to learn more and request a free marketing audit today!

