Kandi Burruss Addresses Speculation That She’s Night Angel on ‘Masked Singer’

Is Kandi Burruss really the Night Angel?!

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night (April 19), the 43-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star was asked by Andy Cohen if she’s under the mask on The Masked Singer.

Fans have been convinced since day one that Kandi is the Night Angel based on these clues, however, Kandi isn’t spilling any secrets.

“People ask me that all the time, but this is what I have to say about it,” Kandi started. “Season one they [the judges] thought I was on the show – they thought I was somebody – season two they kept guessing my name, now they’re doing the same thing for season three.”

“I didn’t talk about it during season one or season two, and I ain’t going to take about it during season three!” Kandi said. “You’re just gonna have to watch the show!”

After Kandi said that, Andy said he’s still totally convinced she’s the Night Angel.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesday nights at 8pm ET on Fox.