Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Blaze, 4 Mos., Aces Drinking Her Own Bottle & Daddy Todd Is Impressed

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s daughter is ahead of schedule! At just four months old, little Blaze is already handling her own milk bottle earlier than expected for most infants.

Blaze Tucker is blazing ahead of the learning curve! Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s four-month-old daughter can already hold and drink from her own milk bottle, which Todd revealed to Instagram fans on March 29. Kandi’s husband shared a photo of their little one kicking back in a golden cradle, confidently handling her own baby bottle. Todd had the best caption for this precious moment: “@blazetucker was like I got this Daddy!”

It was an impressive feat, given that the expected age for most infants to start holding their own bottle is six to 10 months old. Again, we repeat, Blaze is only four months old! Like Todd, his fans were understandably in awe. “I declare them Tucker babies learn fast!!! Blaze gonna be potty trained by 6 months…Watch!!,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Watch out now dad she already sounds ambitious like her momma and then a mix of you too!”

As you can see, the Tuckers and Burrusses are spending quality time together while quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak. On March 26, Kandi even documented a family workout in the driveway with her and Todd’s other child, their four-year-old son Ace Tucker, Kandi’s daughter Riley Burruss, 17, and Kandi’s cousin Patrick Dallas! Unfortunately, Blaze had to sit out this family bonding activity. Her next goal will be learning how to walk — children usually take their first steps between nine to 12 months old.

Before Blaze had to stay indoors, at least she could experience her first ever trip to a pool — in Jamaica! Kandi took her daughter abroad for a fun family trip in early March, and the timing was perfect. Jamaica closed its borders for at least 14 days, which began on March 21. For now, Blaze is focusing on improving her motor skills in the safety of the adorable infant’s home!