Kandi Burruss on her career-changing ‘The Masked Singer’ experience: “‘Housewives’ definitely sometimes dumbs down my accomplishments”

Before Kandi Burruss was the star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was better known as an accomplished singer and songwriter — first breaking out in the ‘90s girl group Xscape, and then co-penning smash hits like P!nk’s debut single “There You Go,” Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and TLC’s “No Scrubs.” But her solo singing career, despite multiple attempts, never really took off. And as she drew hate on social media from trolling RHOA fans, she lost her mojo and put music on the back burner.

But after winning The Masked Singer Season 3, Burruss has gotten her groove back. She just dropped a new single, “Used to Love Me,” and she has some new songwriting projects in the works – plus she’s collecting big paychecks from her writing credits on recent tracks by Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.

The day after Burruss, a.k.a. the Night Angel, picked up her Golden Mask trophy, Yahoo Entertainment spoke with her about her career, her crisis of confidence, competing against Chaka Khan (a.k.a. Miss Monster), and the “guardian angel” that inspired her costume and watched over her Masked Singer run.

Nick Cannon and Kandi Burruss after Kandi’s unmasking on ‘The Mashed Singer’ Season 3 finale. (Photo: Fox) More

Yahoo Entertainment: Congratulations on winning The Masked Singer! You definitely earned that Golden Mask, but I was surprised by how many times on the show you confessed that you doubted yourself, considering that you’ve had such success in the music industry. Why were you insecure?

Kandi Burruss: Well, I think you can even Google it, where people have said, “Oh, Kandi can’t sing” or “I hate her voice.” Because I have a heavy vibrato, people have said all kinds of mean things about my singing voice. And it just made me really not confident in my voice anymore. So I was feeling like, “OK, well, maybe it’s not that good. And maybe my sound is just not hot for pop today.” I don’t know what people were judging me by, because it’s not like I’ve been really putting out any music lately. I don’t know if it just because they were mad at me on the Housewives and stuff like that. But those criticisms started to really get in my mind.

You’ve written some huge songs. You were in a really big group. You have won Grammys. Do you think because you’re on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, there might be some people don’t give you enough respect for your music career?

Honestly, I’m just going to keep it one hundred with you: I feel like being on the Housewives definitely sometimes dumbs down my accomplishments that I’ve had in other areas. And don’t get me wrong, I love being a part of that show. I love being on Housewives, but because it’s known for pettiness and drama, it kind of takes away from the legit accomplishments in my life. And sometimes because people are maybe not your fan — they may be the fan of somebody else [on Real Housewives] who may be my enemy, or whatever — they’ll just attack me, or attack my accomplishments. Obviously we were at the reunion specials right now. So last Sunday, I had a big argument with one of my castmates. And so I see a couple of the comments [on social media] that are like, “Kandi is not that hot… She wasn’t the only writer on that song.”

And I’m like, “So, what are you trying to say? Are you trying to say they just put my name on track? How do you think that works?” It’s kind of funny when I see stuff like that. Or even people going, “Oh, she can’t sing.” And I’m like, “Well, realistically I haven’t really been singing in years, so are you judging just because you don’t like me on Housewives?” When I hear those negative comments, it does kind of play in my mind sometimes, to where I can start second-guessing myself. Even though I know that I’ve done a lot of things, when you get so many people tearing down your accomplishments or putting you down, it can play on your brain.

Tell me about your Night Angel costume. I understand it had special meaning for you, like there was a specific reason why you picked it.