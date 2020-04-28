Kandi Burruss Reveals Why She Favors ‘New Blood’ Over OGs Like Kim Zolciak Returning To ‘RHOA’

Kandi Burruss isn’t opposed to Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield or Phaedra Parks returning to ‘RHOA’, but she prefers the ‘great energy’ that comes with new cast members.

Now that Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming to a close, fans — including us — are already wondering what the cast for next season might look like. After all, NeNe Leakes recently hinted at wanting to quit the show, while rumors about OGs like Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield and Phaedra Parks returning have been running rampant. So when we recently sat down with Kandi Burruss to talk all things RHOA, we had to ask her how she’d feel about a potential cast shakeup for Season 13.

“I personally don’t think the cast needs a shakeup, to be honest with you. I thought this season was really good,” Kandi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, before adding, “Would I be opposed to some new blood coming? No. I wouldn’t be surprised if they added some totally new people because to me that always means they’re bringing in some great energy.” As for her former cast-mates, Kandi isn’t opposed to Bravo bringing them back. But she also didn’t sound too excited by the idea of it. “I don’t have issues with certain people or whatever, so it’s like if you want to bring them back, then whatever,” she explained. “I don’t mess with all of them, so… I’m not the boss, so let’s be clear! I do not make the decisions, you know. Let Bravo do their job and let them do what they’re going to do. For me, I don’t feel like anybody needs to be let go or whatever.”

Kandi did, however, note that if Bravo decided to bring Kim Zolciak back to the show, there’d likely be major drama. While discussing Kim’s rekindled friendship with NeNe, she said, “They always do that! Every couple of years, couple of months — I’d say every couple of years they always start being cool with each other, but as soon as you bring them around together on the same show, it’s like all hell breaks loose. The funny thing is, like, I don’t have a problem with Kim! I think, yeah, we’ve had some issues in the past. Obviously with the song, we had issues, but I’ve always said I just thought we shouldn’t have done business together. Some people you just ain’t supposed to do business with, you know what I mean? I don’t really have a problem with her. I don’t think we would get in any arguments if she came back. I don’t think so. We didn’t argue about anything until the last time, so, do what you will.”

New episodes of RHOA return May 10 at 8pm on Bravo.