Kangana Ranaut compares sister Rangoli to Kim Kardashian? | Bollywood Life

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are the best sisters duo in the industry. They have always been supportive of each other in all situations. Rangoli Chandel has been the one who has stood up for Kangana and their bonding is quite adorable. Kangana’s recent statement during a live chat has been grabbing all the attention. The Manikarnika actress has compared her sister Rangoli Chandel to Kim Kardashian. Kangana Ranaut was seen being a part of an Insta live video where she spoke about a lot of things about her professional as well as her personal life. She revealed that she was approached for Salman Khan’s Sultan and also for Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. What took all the attention was Kangana Ranaut comparing Rangoli Chandel to Kim Kardashian. Also Read – Panga: ‘It felt very bad,’ Kangana Ranaut opens up on the box office failure of her film

During a live chat with Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut said, “Sometimes I feel people just throw the baby with the bathwater. I think it works in that space. Kim Kardashian is the most followed star on social media for sensationalism. Rangoli doesn’t have her butt, but she can be sensationalism.” Well, post this, fans surely want to know what Rangoli Chandel has to say about this. Kangana also revealed about Aditya Chopra approaching her for multiple projects. Also Read – Sanju: Kangana Ranaut claims Ranbir Kapoor had come to ‘her house to offer the film’

Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star and has been hosting the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians since years now. The show also features her entire family including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendal Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi which is slated for a release on 26th June, 2020.

